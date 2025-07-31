Blackpool Pleasure Beach is offering guests a free return visit if it rains for more than three hours during their day at the park with the new policy running throughout August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This summer Blackpool Pleasure Beach is proving that a little rain doesn’t have to ruin the fun.

The much-loved seaside theme park has launched a new ‘rainy day return’ policy, allowing guests a free return visit if their day out is interrupted by three or more hours of rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Pleasure Beach to release ‘rainy day return’ policy. | Pleasure Beach

The offer runs throughout August and is part of the park’s commitment to giving families and thrill seekers maximum value from their visit whatever the forecast.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “It’s important to us that guests have the best time when visiting, and while technically speaking the rain doesn’t affect our rides, we wouldn’t want the wet weather to dampen anyone’s day.

“We truly believe that you can have a great time at Pleasure Beach come rain or shine, but we know that everything is extra special when the weather is on side.”

The rainy day return offer is simple to use: guests just need to present their original eTickets, paper tickets or booking confirmation at the Ticket Centre when they return within seven days of the original visit. The return can be made on any day of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is home to some of the UK’s most iconic attractions including the towering 235ft Big One rollercoaster, the reimagined and multi-sensory Valhalla and the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land - perfect for younger visitors.

There’s also the family-friendly Wallace & Gromit’s Thrill-O-Matic, the classic Ghost Train and the spectacular Hot Ice show in the Pleasure Beach Arena.

Pleasure Beach introduces ‘rainy day return’ to keep the fun going – whatever the weather | Pleasure Beach

The park is encouraging guests to book in advance online to secure the best prices. With over 40 rides and attractions, from world-class rollercoasters to gentler family rides, there's something for every age and adrenaline level, even if the skies turn grey.

For full terms and conditions, opening times and prices as well as planning your visit, head to www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.

So whether it’s sun, showers or something in between, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is making sure the thrills don’t stop.