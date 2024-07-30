Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lancashire Post and Blog Preston are collaborating to launch the most Preston of podcasts - and we’ve named it after the city’s famous Parched Pea.

The new podcast explores what makes Preston and its people tick and is being hosted by a familiar voice in the city - radio legend John ‘Gilly’ Gillmore.

Supported by producers Ellie Browning and Sasha Wiltshire, he speaks to some of the fascinating cast of characters who make up the city.

Episodes of the podcast, which is named after Preston delicacy Parched Peas and will be released weekly, include conversations about art, identity, sense of place, nostalgia, history, the future and the challenges the city faces.

Gilly, who spent decades with BBC Radio Lancashire and before that Red Rose Radio and The Bay said: “It’s great to be back doing what I do best, getting out and about meeting and chatting to people and unearthing some great stories. It’s an amazing project to have been involved with.”

Supporting Gilly with the podcast are University of Central Lancashire journalism students Ellie and Sasha.

Ellie said: "The podcast has been an incredible experience. I’ve loved learning from Gilly and everyone involved and hearing the stories of so many amazing people in Preston.”

Sasha added: “Working on this podcast has been such an amazing experience. I feel like we’ve really captured the beauty of Preston.”

The Parched Pea Podcast is a joint venture by Lancashire Post and Blog Preston, aimed at bringing Preston's stories to an audio audience.

Founder and co-editor of Blog Preston, Ed Walker, said: "Bringing together Gilly's experience, plus our knowledge and passion for the city means we've got a podcast which captures all things Preston.

"And it's been great to see Ellie and Sasha working with a broadcasting legend and the podcast will give a voice, which is timeless, to some of the stories behind people and places in the city."

National World's editor-in-chief (North) and former Post editor, Nicola Adam, said: "I’m delighted to get this off the ground in Preston alongside Ed. I’ve been very impressed by Ellie and Sasha’s work - and of course Gilly.

“It’s been lovely to truly collaborate across news organisations with something positive for Proud Preston. Who says we can’t work together in the name of the city we call home?”

The podcast has been supported by Preston Markets, where a number of the interviews were recorded, and Preston's Business Improvement District (BID).

You can listen across providers:

