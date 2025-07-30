The life-changing stories of businesses behind Winckley Street's cosmopolitan vibe

A cobbled street on the cusp of Preston's green city oasis Winckley Square is the focus for the final episode of the second series of The Parched Pea Podcast.

Meeting some of the businesses who make Winckley Street tick and give it the cosmopolitan city feel it has is where you'll find John 'Gilly' Gillmore.

He pops in for a pint at the Winckley Street Ale House which is one of a number of independently owned pubs leading Preston's craft and real ale fightback.

Gilly chats to Johnny Yates and Luis Dorr about taking on the pub and what goes into running a small, intimate, operation like theirs on Winckley Street.

Luis also speaks about his cancer battle and how they braved the shave to raise thousands for Macmillan.

Gilly chatting with Luis and Jonny in the Winckley Street Ale House | NW

A wander down Winckley Street has another life-changing story shared, as Jade Barton who runs Green Pheasant Gifts reflects on changing her career to open the shop.

Previously a paramedic she opened the shop just days before the Covid pandemic hit and then was forced to board it up and jump straight back into helping the NHS.

Now back and running the shop, Jade also talks about the JellyCat's popularity within the store and the link-up with her mother's Secret Garden florist shop next door.

NW

The Parched Pea Podcast is a collaboration between Lancashire Post, Blog Preston and Central Radio with Gilly exploring the people and places which make the city tick and will be available on Spotify, Apple and all other major podcast apps via Podfollow.

You can listen back to all the episodes from series two, meeting proud Prestonians across the city.

The podcast has been supported by Cosy Homes in Lancashire, who work to keep homes in Preston and beyond warm and energy efficient.