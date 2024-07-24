Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly-rated wedding venue and golfing site has gone on the market.

The Laurels in Preston Road, Charnock Richard, could be yours for offers in the region of £3 million.

The site, which includes a fully fitted restaurant and event facility as well as a nine-hole golf course, extends to around 85 acres - the majority of which is freehold.

Agent Turner Westwell said it is an “exciting opportunity with potential for redevelopment - subject to planning permission”, and note that there is a “commitment to future nine-holes being completed following course re-modelling.” Work to the course has started, and remodelling works are to be contracted to be finished as part of the sale. Click here for more information on the golf scheme

The Charnock Richard Golf Course was an 18-hole facility when it opened in 1994 until closing in 2013, but the northern section was reintroduced as a nine-hole course in 2018. The Laurels has most recently been used as a high-class wedding venue and restaurant. It currently rates as 5/5 on Tripadvisor, with guests commenting on it’s elegance and “friendly, family atmosphere”. The building is detached, measuring just short of 10,000 sq ft. Agents say: “The facility benefits from good quality fixtures and fittings throughout and is well appointed with a state of the art commercial kitchen. The restaurant is to be sold as seen, including tables, chairs, bar and pump equipment.” Green Keeping equipment, a large green keepers barn and staff are included within sale.