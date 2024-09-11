The exteriorplaceholder image
The exterior | Arnold and Phillips/Rightmove

The Lancashire terrace declared 'the most British Nan's house' according to TikTok star

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 15:27 BST

A Lancashire home is chalking up thousands of views online after it was heralded as the ‘most British Nan’s house you will see today’.

The two-bed £160,000 terraced house in Wigan Road, Ormskirk, was picked out by the creator behind TikTok account Housing Horrors.

But far from being a horror, the account, which has 55,000 followers and has attracted 1.7m likes, goes on to say how charming the house is.

The man, whose name is unknown, states that the living room is “feels so nostalgic” and has “so much character”, he says he “absolutely loves the 1970s aesthetic” of the kitchen. He added: “I just know that this woman who lived her is definitely the sort of person you can knock on the door and ask for a cup of sugar.”

Talking about the living room he says: “Every British Nan absolutely loves a pattern and this is literally proof”. He adds: “The interior of this house makes such a change from the dull or bland, grey interiors we see today.”

He calls other rooms cute and the bathroom ‘elegant’. Followers were quick to agree, stating that they could see Christmas Days being held in the house, and that it was “a million times nice than those hideous grey new builds”.

What do you think, is it like your Nan’s? Take a look at the sale pictures below.

The living room

1. Living room

The living room | Arnold & Phillips/Rightmove Photo: Arnold & Phillips/Rightmove

Photo Sales
The colourful kitchen

2. The colourful kitchen

The colourful kitchen | Arnold & Phillips/Rightmove Photo: Arnold & Phillips/Rightmove

Photo Sales
Lots of care and attention have been put into this home

3. Care and attention throughout

Lots of care and attention have been put into this home | Arnold & Phillips/Rightmove Photo: Arnold & Phillips/Rightmove

Photo Sales
Homely nick-nacks

4. Nick-nacks

Homely nick-nacks | Arnold & Phillips/Rightmove Photo: Arnold & Phillips/Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaLancashirePropertiesSocial mediaTikTok
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice