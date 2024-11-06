It’s a staple in many household cupboards - and it might bring back childhood memories - but did you know Vimto has Lancashire roots?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The drink, which is now being copied by Lidl and Aldi, was created back in 1908 by John Noel Nichols, who was born in Blackburn on December 28, 1883.

Read More I tried the Lidl and Aldi Vimto dupes - and this is what I honestly thought

It started out as ‘Vimtonic’ — a herbal tonic made with the juice of grapes, raspberries and blackcurrents to give people ‘Vim & Vigour’. According to the Vimto website: “This new tonic drink was one of a number of products John delivered to small outlets, cafes and temperance bars. The unique blend of herbs and spices that contribute to the distinctive taste were sourced from around the world. Later, it became known as ‘Vimto’, and there are only a very small number of people in the world who know the secret recipe today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vimto | cm

Timeline

In 1910, John’s offices in central Manchester became too small for Vimto’s growing success, so he moved his wholesale herbalist hub down the road to Salford. The product began being sold internationally, and by 1920, a fizzy version hit the market.

In 1964 it was time for a Vimto revamp and patriotic red, white and blue became the new brand colours. In 1986 Max the British Bulldog joined the marketing.

Further brand growth - particularly into America - saw production moved to Wythenshawe, South Manchester, in 1972, where a new Vimto bottling line was installed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1997, the company ramped up Vimto’s personality and cheekiness with Purple Ronnie – a ‘spokesman’ who became synonymous with the brand and featured in the adverts for seven years. He would be followed by the VimToad.

In 2016 frozen Vimto launched for the first time, followed by Vimto-flavoured water, Vim2o, in 2017. In 2021, Vimto reveal’s it’s new design across the whole range retaining “all of the brand’s personality and heritage”.