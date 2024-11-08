Swathes of Lancashire farmland are to be returned to nature as part of a pioneering land deal.

Hoscar Habitat Bank covers an area of more than 50 acres in rural West Lancashire and has been used for arable farming since the 1950s.

Now Environment Bank, the leading off-site Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) provider, and RSK Biocensus, the ecological consultancy, have announced it is part of a collection of BNG Habitat Banks that will be secured under a conservation covenant so they can be added onto the national biodiversity gain sites register.

What does it mean?

Environment Bank is creating rich wildflower grasslands and enhancing the wet woodland and ditches. Public footpaths are present along the north and west boundary of the site, and this means that the local community will be able to witness as the Habitat Bank return to its historic landscape.

The site is strategically located in close proximity to Martin Mere Special Protection Area (SPA) and Ramsar site, designated for its populations of wintering wildfowl and wading birds.

The land which wil be allowed to return to its natural state | submit

The national picture

This is one of 17 BNG sites from its national network of 27, created and managed by Environment Bank in partnership with rural landowners, that covers 1,100 acres in total. These sites transform low-yielding farmland into nature recovery sites and maximise biodiversity uplifts, unlocking nearly 2,500 off-site Biodiversity Units for developers to purchase. These sites will shortly be added to the gains site register and will more than double the number of sites on the national registry.

Catherine Spitzer, CEO, Environment Bank said: “Working alongside local farmers and landowners, Environment Bank has 27 Habitat Banks already live, generating over 4,000 Biodiversity Units. Securing legal agreements for these sites is the final step in unlocking the supply of Biodiversity Units. With developers required to ensure their projects benefit nature overall, this marks a significant milestone in the implementation phase. Now with supply unlocked, we can meet growing demand. This is a really positive step in helping this fledgling market thrive.”

Following a thorough assessment of the site, Environment Bank’s is generating a range of high-integrity Biodiversity Unit to provide an effective local off-site BNG delivery solution for developers within the West Lancashire Borough Council LPA (local planning authority) area or Lancashire and Amounderness Plain NCA (national character area). The Units are ready to purchase now, subject to availability.