The Hunters Pub & Dining in Preston named as Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice announces temporary closure
The Hunters Pub & Dining located at Hennel Lane, Lostock Hall, took to social media on Sunday to inform guests that it would be closed until Wednesday, January 15, to allow its hardworking staff a well earned rest after the festive period.
The popular pub, which serves up an array of dishes, boasts a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and was also voted Travellers' Tripadvisor Choice 2024.
A spokesperson for the team said: “Today’s (Sunday) the last day you’ll be seeing us for a while.
“Why not come and enjoy a roast by the fire or have a few scoops with the footy?! Either way, we’d love to see you!
“We’ll be closing today for 7pm..
“Back open on the 15th January at 12pm!”
Guests were quick to praise management’s decision to allow their hardworking team a rest, while another added jested they were on the countdown for when it reopened.
