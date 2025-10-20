The faces of 28 paedophiles jailed in Lancashire for their crimes so far in 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

These are the 28 individuals who have been convicted and sentenced for paedophilic offences in Lancashire so far this year.

Their cases serve as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of sexual abuse on victims and the ongoing work of law enforcement and the justice system to protect communities and bring offenders to account.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Chris Wearing, 42, raped a young girl, 13, after pretending to be a 16-year-old boy online. Wearing, now of no fixed address but formerly of Howard Close, Accrington, was given 15 years immediate custody with a further eight years on extended licence after he was deemed to be a dangerous offender.

1. Chris Wearing

Chris Wearing, 42, raped a young girl, 13, after pretending to be a 16-year-old boy online. Wearing, now of no fixed address but formerly of Howard Close, Accrington, was given 15 years immediate custody with a further eight years on extended licence after he was deemed to be a dangerous offender. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Robert Bilsborough downloaded almost 400 indecent images of children. Bilsborough, 35, of Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham, was sentenced to 58 weeks in prison.

2. Robert Bilsborough

Robert Bilsborough downloaded almost 400 indecent images of children. Bilsborough, 35, of Kingsfold Drive, Penwortham, was sentenced to 58 weeks in prison. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Thomas Bates (L) and James Palmer (R) sexually abused a vulnerable 14-year-old girl over a month-long period. She was also subjected to a horrific assault when one of the men burnt her with a cigarette. Bates, 21, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster, was jailed for eight years and Palmer, 26, of Torrisholme Square, Morecambe, was jailed for three years.

3. Thomas Bates (L) and James Palmer (R)

Thomas Bates (L) and James Palmer (R) sexually abused a vulnerable 14-year-old girl over a month-long period. She was also subjected to a horrific assault when one of the men burnt her with a cigarette. Bates, 21, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster, was jailed for eight years and Palmer, 26, of Torrisholme Square, Morecambe, was jailed for three years. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Colin McGregor indecently assaulted a 10-year-old girl in Blackburn during the 1980s. McGregor, 58, now residing on Windermere Avenue in Fareham, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

4. Colin McGregor

Colin McGregor indecently assaulted a 10-year-old girl in Blackburn during the 1980s. McGregor, 58, now residing on Windermere Avenue in Fareham, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life. | Lancashire Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice