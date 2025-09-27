Many of their victims have been left with life-changing injuries, lasting trauma or have tragically lost their lives.
Courts in Preston, Burnley and beyond have handed down lengthy prison sentences as judges condemned their actions.
Here are the offenders now behind bars for their shocking crimes:
1. Adam Saunders
Adam Saunders, 51, stabbed his friend Kevin Price 56 times in a Blackpool hotel. He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 31 years. | Lancashire Police
2. David Cairney
David Cairney, 36, attacked two people with a hammer inside a Blackburn flat. He was jailed for 18 years after appearing at Preston Crown Court on January 20. | Lancashire Police
3. Thomas Dures
Thomas Dures fatally stabbed 19-year-old Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk before going on the run for 18 months. He was jailed for 23 years. | Lancashire Police
4. Kevin Gallagher
Kevin Gallagher, 44, left a woman “unrecognisable” after attacking her with a metal bar in Blackburn. He admitted Section 18 wounding and was jailed for five and a half years. | Lancashire Police