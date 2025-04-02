They were convicted of a variety of offenses, including rape, theft, drug dealing and violent crimes.
Their stories serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour in our community.
1. Kyah Barton
Kyah Barton killed a man and seriously injured two others after crashing into a tree in Ansdell. The Toyota Landcruiser left Blackpool Road before going down an embankment on September 14, 2023. Barton was arrested at the scene, and once in custody, gave a breath sample of 47 - legal limit is 35.
Barton, 19, of Ramsgate Road, Lytham, admitted to having consumed three drinks that evening. He was jailed for two years and four months. | Lancashire Police
2. Gang of fraudsters swindled vulnerable elderly victims out of £1 million across the UK
(TOP L-R) Giovanni Piras, Samuel Daniels and Dean Clarke. (BOTTOM L-R) Caroline Cunliffe, Guiseppe Perscio and Muhammed Afzal. The gang swindled vulnerable elderly victims out of £1 million in life savings across the UK. They were jailed for a combined total of 25 years. | Lancashire Police
3. Jack Slaven
Jack Slaven, from Blackpool, wrestled a teenage girl to the ground before attacking police officers as he was detained. Slaven, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and theft. He was sentenced to five years in prison with an additional three-year extended sentence. | Cumbria Police
4. Thomas Bates (L) and James Palmer (R)
Thomas Bates (L) and James Palmer (R) sexually abused a vulnerable 14-year-old girl. The victim was sexually assaulted numerous times over a month-long period. She was also subjected to a horrific assault when one of the men burnt her with a cigarette. Bates, 21, of Scale Hall Lane, Lancaster, was jailed for eight years. Palmer, 26, of Torrisholme Square, Morecambe, was jailed for three years. | Lancashire Police