This gallery features a collection of 21 individuals who were jailed for a range of serious crimes, including rape, theft, drug dealing and violent offenses.
These faces represent the darker side of our community and serve as a reminder of the consequences of criminal behaviour:
1. Ryan Wellings
Ryan Wellings psychologically and physically abused his vulnerable partner before she took her own life. Wellings was cleared of Kiena Dawes' manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court but convicted of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour relating to the abuse she suffered during her life. He was jailed for six years on January 16. | Lancashire Police Photo: Lancashire Police
2. Gang who flooded Preston’s streets with cocaine jailed
Daniel Roccia, David Taylor, Dean Roccia, Jodie Roccia, Darren Stanley, Andrew Lockhart and Danielle Walton were sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in prison for their roles in smuggling and distributing cocaine in Preston. | Lancashire Police
3. John James Rice
John James Rice was behind more than 60 vehicle-related offences in Blackburn in three months. He appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on January 3 where he was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. | Lancashire Police
4. Wayne Jones
Wayne Jones was arrested after £40,000 worth of cocaine was found in a safe during a raid in St Annes. Jones, 48, of Church Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. | Lancashire Police