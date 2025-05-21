Police have released an image of the man found guilty of the brutal murder of a Blackpool hotel owner he claimed was ‘like a father to him’.

Adam Saunders, 51, of no fixed abode was found guilty today at Preston Crown Court of the brutal murder of Blackpool hotelier Kevin Price, 59, who was found naked in a pool of blood after being stabbed 56 times at the Garfield Hotel, Springfield Road, in November 2024.

The face of evil - police release image of Blackpool murderer Adam Saunders, 51, who has been found guilty today of the murder of Blackpool hotel owner Kevin Price. | Lancashire Police

Saunders had pleaded not guilty at Preston Crown Court to his murder, but a jury took less than three hours to find him unanimously guilty.

In early November 2024, on a Thursday evening, Kevin Price was last seen alive on CCTV returning to his home at The Garfield Hotel from a neighbouring property.

Saunders later entered Kevin’s home, brutally killing him.

When Kevin’s friend hadn’t heard from him a few days later on the Sunday, which was unusual, he was reported as missing to the police. Very sadly, police found Kevin’s body in his property. He had suffered extensive injuries, and a murder investigation was launched.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination determined that Kevin had been stabbed 56 times, and had significant injuries to his neck, chest and back, along with other stab injuries across his body.

In the days that followed Kevin’s murder, Saunders entered his home, stealing items and fraudulently using his bank card.

Saunders was arrested on suspicion of murder. Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, he was charged. Today, a jury unanimously found him guilty of Kevin’s murder.

DCI Simon Pritchard, of our Force Major Investigation Team said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with Kevin’s loved ones at this time. They have had to listen to evidence explaining Kevin’s final days, and how he was killed by someone he thought to be a friend, for the sake of stealing his bank card and property.

“Saunders killed Kevin in a brutal and frenzied attack. His injuries were so severe that they would have been rapidly fatal. I welcome the guilty verdict today and thank the jury for their careful consideration.”

He is due to be setenced tomorrow by Mr Justice Martin Spencer.