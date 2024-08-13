With the cost-of-living crisis still impacting many people in Lancashire, it’s more essential than ever to get a job.

However, even this may not be enough to support the excessive inflation rises.

Due to this, Premier Platforms and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Employability Report, which ranks areas in Lancashire with the highest and lowest employment rate.

So here are the employability rates of each Lancashire borough in 2024 - ranked lowest to highest:

3 . Blackburn with Darwen Employability rate / 100% - 67.9 | Darwen Town Centre Photo Sales