Here’s everything you need to know about Play Expo Blackpool 2024 as it returns to Norbreck Castle.

Attention Blackpool gamers, the UK’s longest running and most popular retro games expo is returning to Blackpool for 2024.

With hundreds of free to play retro games consoles there will be something for everyone young or old.

If you are a keen gamer then this event will right up your street with consoles, features and gaming madness. The event will feature everything from arcade cabs, indie gaming, retro gaming, modern gaming, pinball tables and tournaments.

It's a purple patch for the the Play Expo 2023 at Norbreck Castle in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Visitors can get stuck in and test their gaming abilities.

Here is everything you need to know about the Play Expo event:

When is it?

The event will take place from October 5 to 6.

Where will the event be?

The gaming event will be hosted at the Norcalympia Exhibition Centre, which is located at the Norbeck Castle Exhibition Centre in Blackpool, at this address: Queen's Promenade, Norbreck, Blackpool FY2 9AA.

Do I need a ticket for this event?

Yes, tickets will be required for entry to this event.

How much do the tickets for the event cost?

Adult tickets are £20.00 and Child (Under 16) tickets are £14.00. A family ticket (2 Adults and 2 Children) costs £58.00, a saving of £10.00.

Alternatively, you can purchase one adult weekend ticket for £36 and the price for a weekend ticket for a children is £24 to attend both days of the Play Expo event. You can purchase a family ticket for £96 from the Play Expo website as well.

Is there parking?

The parking at Norbreck Castle Exhibition centre is not free, but there is a machine where you can register your number plate and there is a lots of free on-street parking around the venue as well.

How do I get to the venue?

By train from Blackpool North Train Station

From the Train Station enter Blackpool Centre at the Traffic lights towards the Promenade (passing the Bus Station). Continue straight over a mini-roundabout to a T-Junction. Turn right onto Queen’s Promenade (passing the Metropole Hotel). At the traffic signals (signposted Clevelys – Fleetwood) continue straight on for approximately 3 miles. The Norbreck Castle Hotel is situated on the right hand side.

What types of games can I play at the event?

The Play Expo offers gamers a vast array of different games including: Indie Gaming, Tournaments, LAN Gaming, Rhythm Games, Pinball Games , Arcade Cabs, Retro Gaming and Modern Gaming.

When does the event start?

The event will open at 10am for advance ticket holders and at 11am for regular ticket holders.

How do I enter tournaments?

There will be a sign-up desk in the main hall for tournaments and it will operate on a first come first served basis. Tournaments are set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

What guests will be at the Expo and where can I see them?

Guests for the Expo are yet to be announced.

What can I buy at the event?

Loads of gaming goodies, visitors can buy classic games consoles, gaming merchandise, retro toys or even custom artwork. A list of traders are yet to be confirmed. You can become an exhibitor by filling in the form on the Play Expo Blackpool website.

Will there be food and drink sold at the event?

Yes, there will be a bar that will provide hot, cold and alcoholic drinks as well as hot and cold food. Guests are not permitted to bring their own food and drinks into the event centre.