Two North West beaches have been shamed in a list of Britain’s most littered.

Plastic waste experts at BusinessWaste.co.uk compiled a list by looking at Tripadvisor reviews mentioning litter.

Formby Beach in Merseyside came in third place in the league of shame, with 3.83 per cent of reviews mentioning litter, 39 out of the 731 reviews. The beach is well reviewed overall with a score of 4.2, but many report litter issues. One reviewer from May 2025 found the car park full by 10.30am and the beach already crowded and covered in litter. Many posts speak of picnics left behind, disposable BBQs strewn across the beach, and even drug paraphernalia.

Blackpool beach also made the list, in fourth place, with 64 reviews out of 1,365 mentioning litter - or 3.63 per cent. Overall the attraction is highly rated at 4.3/5, but there are reviews from the past two years comment about litter in the sea and general decline in the area. But others also praise the work of litter pickers, and blame visitors - not the council staff - for the issues.

Graham Matthews, plastic waste expert at BusinessWaste.co.uk said: “Litter on the UK’s beaches turns our natural beauty spots into an eyesore and poses a huge environmental threat to marine life. Each year, as the weather heats up, we see a sharp rise in people flocking to the seaside, but sadly, many don’t clean up after themselves. It’s common to find food packaging, disposable BBQs, and even human and animal waste scattered across our shores.

“All this unsightly litter ruins the enjoyment of our beaches, but it also threatens local wildlife. Plastic is a particularly major hazard as it takes so long to break down naturally. Initially, this litter can endanger wildlife, entangle animals or be ingested. However, over time, plastic breaks down into smaller particles known as microplastics that find their way into water, sea life, and even our food chain.

“Beachgoers must take responsibility for the impact of their visit. You should always bin any litter or take it home with you if this isn’t possible. Remember to bring a bag with you to collect any rubbish once you’ve finished your visit. Beyond this, it’s important to reduce your impact further. Consider bringing reusable water bottles as opposed to single-use plastic and avoid the use of difficult-to-clear items such as disposable BBQs.

“Local councils may find it hard to keep on top of litter, especially during unpredictable peak periods. Simple provisions like signage, employing local volunteers, and providing litter picking equipment for the public can make a huge difference. Outside of this, the best deterrent is to issue fines to those who continue to litter our natural beauty spots.”