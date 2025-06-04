The 15 cheapest Preston neighbourhoods with the most affordable homes

The figures are drawn from Local Insight’s analysis of HM Land Registry data, reflecting prices paid for properties over a 12-month period.

The data highlights the average house price for all property types in Preston from March 2024 to February 2025.

Take a look at the list below to discover which neighbourhoods offer the most affordable homes:

1 . St Matthew's The average house price in St Matthew's was £91,645. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Moor Park The average house price in Moor Park was £121,404. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Frenchwood & Fishwick The average house price in Frenchwood & Fishwick was £124,993. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Preston City Centre The average house price in Preston City Centre was £128,007. | Google Photo Sales