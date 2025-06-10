These schools have been ranked based on their performance in the latest official primary school league tables, which assess pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Year 6.

The league table awards each school a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The 'scaled scores' reflect Key Stage 2 assessments taken by students in the summer of 2024.

The league table also includes the proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are considered to be meeting this standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or above in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are deemed to be achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in reading and maths, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest data to identify the 15 schools in Lancashire with the best performance:

*Please note, the list excludes special schools, and not all schools had available scores.

1 . Crawford Village Primary School Crawford Road, Up Holland, Crawford, WN8 9QP | Crawford Village Primary School achieved an average score of 112 in reading and 108 in maths. 100% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 30% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo Sales

2 . New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School Hugh Barn Lane, New Longton, Preston, PR4 4XA | New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 110 in maths. 97% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 13% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo Sales

3 . St George's Church of England Primary School, Chorley Carr Lane, Chorley, PR7 3JU | St George's Church of England Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 107 in maths. 94% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 13% achieved a higher standard. | Google Photo Sales