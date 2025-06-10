The 15 best-performing primary schools in Lancashire based on latest reading, writing and maths scores

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jun 2025, 19:48 BST

Discover the 15 best-performing primary schools in Lancashire according to the most recent Key Stage 2 (KS2) results in reading, writing and maths.

These schools have been ranked based on their performance in the latest official primary school league tables, which assess pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths at the end of Year 6.

The league table awards each school a score out of 120 for SAT assessments in reading and maths.

The 'scaled scores' reflect Key Stage 2 assessments taken by students in the summer of 2024.

The league table also includes the proportion of students meeting the ‘expected standard’.

According to the Department for Education, pupils are considered to be meeting this standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or above in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as 'working at the expected standard' or better in writing.

Pupils are deemed to be achieving at a ‘higher standard’ if they achieve a scaled score of 110 or more in reading and maths, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at a greater depth within the expected standard’ in writing.

We’ve reviewed the latest data to identify the 15 schools in Lancashire with the best performance:

*Please note, the list excludes special schools, and not all schools had available scores.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Crawford Road, Up Holland, Crawford, WN8 9QP | Crawford Village Primary School achieved an average score of 112 in reading and 108 in maths. 100% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 30% achieved a higher standard.

1. Crawford Village Primary School

Crawford Road, Up Holland, Crawford, WN8 9QP | Crawford Village Primary School achieved an average score of 112 in reading and 108 in maths. 100% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 30% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Hugh Barn Lane, New Longton, Preston, PR4 4XA | New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 110 in maths. 97% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 13% achieved a higher standard.

2. New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School

Hugh Barn Lane, New Longton, Preston, PR4 4XA | New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 110 in maths. 97% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 13% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Carr Lane, Chorley, PR7 3JU | St George's Church of England Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 107 in maths. 94% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 13% achieved a higher standard.

3. St George's Church of England Primary School, Chorley

Carr Lane, Chorley, PR7 3JU | St George's Church of England Primary School achieved an average score of 109 in reading and 107 in maths. 94% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 13% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Long Lane, Aughton, Ormskirk, L39 5AS | Aughton Christ Church CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School achieved an average score of 111 in reading and 110 in maths. 93% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 32% achieved a higher standard.

4. Aughton Christ Church Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

Long Lane, Aughton, Ormskirk, L39 5AS | Aughton Christ Church CofE Voluntary Controlled Primary School achieved an average score of 111 in reading and 110 in maths. 93% of pupils met the expected standards in KS2 and 32% achieved a higher standard. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrimary SchoolsReadingWritingStudents
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice