The 10 most expensive post codes in the Bamber Bridge areaplaceholder image
The 10 most expensive post codes in the Bamber Bridge area | Google

The 10 priciest post codes in and around Bamber Bridge revealed

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:25 BST

The 10 most expensive post codes in the Bamber Bridge area - taking in Walton-le-Dale and Clayton-le-Woods - have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Bamber Bridge postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

Four properties sold in PR5 4NL, with an average price of £362,500

1. Allington Close, Walton-le-Dale

Four properties sold in PR5 4NL, with an average price of £362,500 | google

Photo Sales
Three properties sold in PR5 4JW over the past five years, achieving an average of £363,333.

2. Elmsett Road, Walton-le-Dale

Three properties sold in PR5 4JW over the past five years, achieving an average of £363,333. | google

Photo Sales
Five properties sold in this cul-de-sac off Brindle Road, for an average of £364,000.

3. Hathaway Close, Bamber Bridge

Five properties sold in this cul-de-sac off Brindle Road, for an average of £364,000. | google

Photo Sales
Eight properties sold in the PR6 7FJ area, with an average price of £369,187.

4. Fir Tree Grove, Clayton-le-Woods

Eight properties sold in the PR6 7FJ area, with an average price of £369,187. | google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HOUSE pricesHome ownersSouth RibblePreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice