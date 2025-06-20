The 10 priciest post codes in and around Bamber Bridge revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Bamber Bridge postcodes.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from cheapest to most expensive on average.

1 . Allington Close, Walton-le-Dale Four properties sold in PR5 4NL, with an average price of £362,500 | google Photo Sales

2 . Elmsett Road, Walton-le-Dale Three properties sold in PR5 4JW over the past five years, achieving an average of £363,333. | google Photo Sales

3 . Hathaway Close, Bamber Bridge Five properties sold in this cul-de-sac off Brindle Road, for an average of £364,000. | google Photo Sales