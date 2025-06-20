The 10 cheapest places to live in and around Bamber Bridge revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Bamber Bridge postcodes - which include Lostock Hall and Clayton-le-Woods.
To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.
Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from expensive to cheapest on average.
1. PR5 5SA - Leyland Road, Lostock Hall
This area of Leyland Road has seen three sales since 2020, with an average price of £97,833. | google
2. Moss Street, Lostock Hall
Seven properties sold in PR5 5BJ over the past five years, at an average of £97,278. | google Photo: google
3. Brandiforth Street, Bamber Bridge
10 houses sold in Brandiforth Street, achieving an average of £97,135. | Google
4. School Lane, Bamber Bridge
Three properties have sold in the PR5 6QE area since 2020, with an average price of £95,833. | Google Maps