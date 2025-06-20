The 10 cheapest places to live in and around Bamber Bridge revealed

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Bamber Bridge postcodes - which include Lostock Hall and Clayton-le-Woods.

To keep the data less skewed, they only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

Check out where the least expensive streets are near you in the pages below - ranked from expensive to cheapest on average.

1 . PR5 5SA - Leyland Road, Lostock Hall This area of Leyland Road has seen three sales since 2020, with an average price of £97,833. | google Photo Sales

2 . Moss Street, Lostock Hall Seven properties sold in PR5 5BJ over the past five years, at an average of £97,278. | google Photo: google Photo Sales

3 . Brandiforth Street, Bamber Bridge 10 houses sold in Brandiforth Street, achieving an average of £97,135. | Google Photo Sales