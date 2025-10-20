A Preston car park entrance will close tomorrow.

The Tenterfield Street entrance to the Animate car park will be closed on Tuesday, October 21, for surface works.

A spokesperson for Animate Preston said: “Please be aware that the Tenterfield Street entrance to the Animate Car Park will be closed on 21 October 2025 for surface works.

“We kindly ask you to use the A59 Ringway entrance, as the car park will remain open as usual.”

The popular £45.8m Preston City Council leisure and cinema complex which opened its doors earlier this year is a hit with its many customers.

The Mad Giant restaurant was the last restaurant to open earlier this month joining a string of outlets including Taco Bell and Wagamama.