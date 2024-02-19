Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units on Chadwick Street at around 1.35am on Saturday.

Ten fire engines from Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Hyndburn, Tarleton, and Great Harwood attended the scene

Two stinger appliances from Blackburn and Skelmersdale as well as an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn were also in attendance

Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units on Chadwick Street, Blackburn (Credit: Google)

In an update posted at 7.30am, Group Manager Kirsty McCreesh said: "We were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire involving several industrial units in Blackburn, just off Chadwick Street.

"We've got ten fire engines and then some specials as well, including the stinger and an aerial ladder platform in attendance.

"We're likely to be in attendance throughout the course of the day, and we do thank you for your patience as well as we look to deal with it and extinguish the fire as quickly as possible."

The incident involved a building approximately 80x100m in size, according to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Residents affected by the smoke were advised to keep all of their widows and doors closed.