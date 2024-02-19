Ten fire engines called to blaze at Blackburn industrial units
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were called to a blaze at industrial units on Chadwick Street at around 1.35am on Saturday.
Ten fire engines from Blackburn, Darwen, Clitheroe, Hyndburn, Tarleton, and Great Harwood attended the scene
Two stinger appliances from Blackburn and Skelmersdale as well as an aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn were also in attendance
In an update posted at 7.30am, Group Manager Kirsty McCreesh said: "We were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire involving several industrial units in Blackburn, just off Chadwick Street.
"We've got ten fire engines and then some specials as well, including the stinger and an aerial ladder platform in attendance.
"We're likely to be in attendance throughout the course of the day, and we do thank you for your patience as well as we look to deal with it and extinguish the fire as quickly as possible."
The incident involved a building approximately 80x100m in size, according to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.
Residents affected by the smoke were advised to keep all of their widows and doors closed.
Crews also urged people to avoid the area as they extinguished the blaze.