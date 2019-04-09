Temperatures set to drop as easterly air flow hits the UK

Many areas throughout the UK saw a pleasant rise in temperatures yesterday (8 Apr), but these are set to dip again over the next few days.

The UK is currently experiencing an easterly air flow, with high pressure to the north and northeast of the UK and low pressure to the south, meaning that the country will continue to see an easterly air flow throughout the next few days.

The Met Office forecast for today (9 April) explains that “it will feel cool, especially near coasts with brisk easterly winds.”

Tomorrow (10 April) is set to be a mostly fine and dry day with variable cloud cover and occasional sunshine. However, it will turn cold overnight, with mainly clear skies and a widespread frost.

‘Feeling colder’

Met Office Meteorologist, Nicola Maxey, said, “Although there will be showers or rain across parts of the southern half of the UK at times these will slowly move southwards leaving all parts dry and fine, if rather colder.

“The average temperature for the UK as a whole for the whole of April is just 12C so although feeling colder temperatures will only be a little below average for the time of year.”

The weekend is set to be largely fine and dry with sunny spells for many, but with a few scattered showers possible in the east.

“Generally rather cold, with widespread overnight frost,” adds the Met Office.

Looking further ahead

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 13 to Monday 22 April explains that after cooler conditions clear, temperatures are set to return to those expected at this time of year.

“Following the colder interlude, temperatures are likely to recover to near-normal, with warm conditions likely at times, especially in the south and west,” the Met Office said.