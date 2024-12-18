Telecom company’s fringe benefits for Lancashire children’s charity

There were huge fringe benefits for charity when a quartet of managers from Farington’s Morrison Telecom Services volunteered to brave the shave!

Sponsorship from colleagues for senior project managers Neil Trudgill and Ashley McGivern and project managers Carl Benham and Chris Hodgin to undergo extreme festive re-styles at the clippers of Alice, of AKW Hair Design, of Bamber Bridge, helped to raise £1,324.80 for the charity team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and its Children’s Fund.

The total was boosted by the addition of the company’s tuck shop profits and the proceeds of a couple of fun office competitions, including a guess the name of a giant cuddly dog game.

Both the dog and a cheque for the donation were presented to the charity team when its ‘Give a Gift this Christmas’ project bus made a stop at the company’s offices to collect 50 selection boxes and a variety of other gifts given by staff that will all now make presents for those in the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble Hospitals on Christmas Day.

Hairdresser Alice, who travelled to the firm’s office, donating her time and cutting talent for free, gets to work on Carl Benham

Project co-ordinator Belle French, who organises Morrison Telecom Services’ Christmas charity support, explained: “Christmas charity giving is something we do every year. A member of staff is invited to nominate a charity and this year, senior project manager Nathan Beckett chose the Children’s Fund. He also donated £50 to see Chris get his head shaved, making Chris a last minute sign up to the brave shave team.”

Dan Hill, the trust’s head of charities, who was aboard the bus helping to collect gift donations, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone at Morrison Telecom Services for their very generous support. It has involved the whole staff team, which is fantastic. The four managers who braved the shave are a cut above for agreeing to undergo something so radical just before the Christmas party season!”

To support the ‘Give a Gift this Christmas’ project, click on the link on the charity’s website at www.lthcharity.org.uk

To watch a video explaining the Children’s Fund, become involved or make a donation, go to www.lthcharity.org.uk/childrensappeal