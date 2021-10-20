Teenager taken to hospital with head injuries after being knocked down in Preston

The girl has suffered head injuries after she was knocked down in Pedders Lane, near Ashton Park, at around 10.40am.

She was treated in the road by paramedics before being taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been reported by Lancashire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital with head injuries after she was knocked down in Pedders Lane, near Ashton Park, at around 10.40am.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to Pedders Lane, Ashton, Preston, following reports a teenage girl had been struck by a vehicle.

"She has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with head injuries.

"A road closure remains in place at this time."

North West Ambulance Service added: "We responded to a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian following a 999 call at 10.43am.

"A teenage girl was taken to hospital with a head injury."

Pedders Lane remains closed both between Egerton Road (Ashton Park) and Whinfield Lane this afternoon.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log 0457 of October 20, 2021.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.