Teenage girl seriously hurt in Blackpool road accident as police appeal for information

By Richard Hunt
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 23rd Feb 2025, 19:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information and footage after a 16-year-old girl suffered serious injuries following a road collision in Blackpool.

A 17 year old youth has been arrested and is currently in custody.

The incident occurred at midnight, (on Saturday February 22), when it was reported that a white vehicle travelling along Whitegate Drive collided with two passengers on an e-scooter and then left the scene without stopping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information after a 16 year girl was seriously injures in a road accidentPolice are appealing for information after a 16 year girl was seriously injures in a road accident
Police are appealing for information after a 16 year girl was seriously injures in a road accident | National World

Police said: “The driver of this white vehicle remains outstanding and we are appealing to them, or anyone who knows their whereabouts, to come forward.

“One of the riders of the e-scooter, a 16-year-old girl, suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

“A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody. Our enquiries are still ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We’re particularly interested in anyone who may have seen a white vehicle, possibly a hatchback type car, driving in the area around midnight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’re also interested in footage from Whitegate Drive, Hornby Road or Mere Road in the moments before or after the collision.”

If you have information or footage that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch on 101 quoting log 0003 of 23rd February, or emailing [email protected]

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice