Police were called to reports of a sudden death in Morecambe Road at around 5.12am on Friday (April 22).

A teenage girl was sadly found dead when emergency services attended.

Officers said her death was not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

The body of a teenage girl was found in Morecambe Road, near Carlisle Bridge. (Credit: Google)