Teenage girl dies in hospital after being found unresponsive in Blackburn
A teenage girl sadly died in hospital after being found unresponsive in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 4:16pm
Police were called after a teenage girl was found unresponsive in Sunny Bank Road at around 9.24am on Saturday, March 4.
She was sadly pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.
Officers said her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed on to HM Coroner in due course.
“Our thoughts are with the teenager’s loved ones at this distressing time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.