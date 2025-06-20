A teenage girl, 14, was pinned against a wall and sexually assaulted by two delivery men in Preston.

Sadnam Singh and Navjot Singh drove to an address in the city in February last year to deliver a television unit which the girl’s mum had bought on Ebay.

The girl, who was 14, answered the door as her mum was at work and the two men carried the unit upstairs in the house.

Sadnam Singh and Navjot Singh sexually assaulted a teenage girl in her own home in Preston | Lancashire Police

It was there that Sadnam Singh approached the girl and sexually assaulted her.

He pinned her against the wall while Navjot Singh watched on laughing.

Navjot Singh then sexually assaulted her before they both left the property.

The girl locked the front door and immediately phoned her mum, crying hysterically as she told her what had happened.

Police launched an investigation and both men were arrested later the same morning in Preston.

Sadnam Singh, 28, of Dunoon Drive, Wolverhampton, and Navjot Singh, 26, of Bushbury Road, Wolverhampton, were both found guilty of sexual assault by a jury following a trial at Preston Crown Court Sessions House.

They were both jailed for two-and-a-half years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register when they returned before the court earlier this week (June 16).

Both were also made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order.

Det Con Ben Clegg, of Preston CID, said: “The victim was only 14 and she was sexually assaulted in a place where she should have felt safe – her own home.

“These two men took advantage of her when making a delivery to the address in their job as delivery drivers.

“This was a horrible assault on a teenager, and I welcome the sentence imposed by the judge on them.”