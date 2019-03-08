Teenage boy stabbed in buttock in 'targeted attack' in Ribbleton

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in Ribbleton in what police believe was a targeted attack.
Police and ambulance services were called to Rowan Avenue at 5.15pm today to reports that a male had been stabbed in his buttock.
The victim was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A Preston police spokesman said: "We believe that this was a targeted attack and enquiries are on-going to find the person responsible."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1075 of March 8.