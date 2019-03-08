Teenage boy stabbed in buttock in 'targeted attack' in Ribbleton

Have your say

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed in Ribbleton in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Police and ambulance services were called to Rowan Avenue at 5.15pm today to reports that a male had been stabbed in his buttock.

The victim was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Preston police spokesman said: "We believe that this was a targeted attack and enquiries are on-going to find the person responsible."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 1075 of March 8.