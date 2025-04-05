Teenage boy, 18, arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and carrying knife in Preston city centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers were patrolling on foot in the city centre on Thursday when they made several arrests.
These included arrests for individuals carrying weapons, intimidating behaviour, drug dealing and drug possession.
An 18-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing and possession of a knife on Guild Hall Street.
Further searches by officers uncovered more heroin and crack cocaine at the suspect’s address.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This arrest was a direct response to concerns raised by the public about this issue.
“This investigation is still ongoing.”
A 25-year-old was also found in possession of a knife after being stopped and searched on Friargate.
He was charged and to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court.
“We have dedicated officers, in addition to your neighbourhood policing team, working with partners to tackle anti-social behaviour every day,” Lancashire Police added.
The arrests formed part of Operation Centurion, a countywide crackdown on anti-social behaviour led by Lancashire Constabulary.