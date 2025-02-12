Teenage boy, 18, arrested at address in Lancashire on terrorism offences
Muhammad Billal, 18, was arrested at an address in Nelson, Lancashire, on Tuesday with support from Lancashire Constabulary.
He was charged with two counts of preparation to commit terrorist acts and four counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
Greater Manchester Police said the charges relate to an investigation being conducted by Counter Terrorism Policing North West.
They added they did not believe there was a risk to the wider community in relation to these charges.
Billal appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning and was remanded into custody to appear at the same court on February 19.