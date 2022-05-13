A teenage boy fell off a Sur-Ron LBX electric dirt bike in Goodshaw Fold Road, Loveclough, at around 7pm on Wednesday (May 11).
The teenager – who has since been named as 17-year-old Owen Jones – suffered a “serious head injury” and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers on Friday (May 13) confirmed Owen, from Crawshawbooth, sadly died on Thursday afternoon (May 12).
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Sgt Michael Higginson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “A teenage boy has very sadly lost his life in what appear to be tragic circumstances.
“My thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”
Detectives said they were working to establish the full circumstances of the collision.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1383 of May 11, 2022.