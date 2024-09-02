Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Morecambe.

A man in his 50s was found with stab wounds after emergency services were called to Kensington Road at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a “serious but stable condition” on Monday.

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Morecambe | Contributed

A 17-year-old boy from Billinge was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We understand people will be concerned about this incident and we want to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers in the area assigned to this case.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident.”

The force said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses and footage.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1202 of August 31.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.