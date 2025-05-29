A 14-year-old boy has suffered a “serious head injury” after falling from a push bike and colliding with a car in Burscough.

Police were called by the ambulance service at around 1.27pm yesterday following the incident on Liverpool Road South.

It was reported that the boy fell from his ‘specialized mountain bike’ into the road, where he then collided with a Vauxhall Mokka travelling along Liverpool Road at the time.

He was taken to hospital with a “serious head injury”.

Officers said he remains in hospital today receiving treatment, though his injuries are “not thought to be life-threatening” at this stage.

Police also confirmed that the driver of the Vauxhall has been spoken to and is being treated solely as a witness.

PC Kate Brady, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A young man has been left with some very serious injuries, and my thoughts are with him as he recovers.

“Our enquiries are very much in their early stages, but I am aware that Liverpool Road South can get quite busy, and there may be people who were passing, or have dashcam footage that we haven’t yet spoken to, so I am today appealing to you, the public, for your help.

“If you have footage of the boy falling from the bike, or from the moments prior to the incident on Liverpool Road South, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0616 of May 28, 2025.