Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
A 13-year-old boy has been charged after teenagers hurled abuse at police officers in Bacup.

Police were called after large groups of youths congregated in the town centre on August 20, 2024.

Officers attending the scene were met with threatening behaviour and abusive language.

A boy, 13, has been charged after teens hurled abuse at police in BacupA boy, 13, has been charged after teens hurled abuse at police in Bacup
A boy, 13, has been charged after teens hurled abuse at police in Bacup | Contributed

On August 28, a 13-year-old boy from Bacup was arrested on suspicion of a Section 4 public order offence and affray.

Police confirmed on Friday (November 22) that the teenager had been charged with a Section 4 public order offence.

He will appear at Preston Youth Court on December 5.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

