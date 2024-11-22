Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 13-year-old boy has been charged after teenagers hurled abuse at police officers in Bacup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called after large groups of youths congregated in the town centre on August 20, 2024.

Officers attending the scene were met with threatening behaviour and abusive language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A boy, 13, has been charged after teens hurled abuse at police in Bacup | Contributed

On August 28, a 13-year-old boy from Bacup was arrested on suspicion of a Section 4 public order offence and affray.

Police confirmed on Friday (November 22) that the teenager had been charged with a Section 4 public order offence.

He will appear at Preston Youth Court on December 5.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.