Taylor Wimpey improves road safety for school children in Blackburn

The housebuilder has donated light clips, road safety signs and walking ropes to ensure safe walking practices and awareness, especially when crossing roads

As part of its ongoing commitment to working with the local community, Taylor Wimpey Manchester has donated road safety equipment to pupils at Griffin Park Primary School in Blackburn, in support of Road Safety Week 2023.

The national awareness week, which takes place from November 20 to 26 2023, is designed to educate children, young people and parents about the dangers on roads and provide steps to help keep children stay safe near roads and help prevent deaths and injuries.

The donation from Taylor Wimpey Manchester includes versatile light clips suitable for bikes, scooters, or backpacks, enhancing visibility during darker hours. In addition, road safety signs have been provided and will be displayed around the school premises, as well as walking ropes to assist in keeping children together and ensuring safe walking practices, especially when crossing roads.

Road safety week is designed to educate people about the dangers on roads. Photo: Taylor Wimpey

Commenting on the donation, Catherine Clayton-Young, Headteaher at Griffin Park Primary School said: “As the nights grow darker, ensuring the safety of our children near roads becomes paramount. The thoughtful contribution from Taylor Wimpey has been instrumental in empowering us to provide essential support to our pupils and families. It’s great to see Taylor Wimpey fostering a shared commitment to safeguarding our youngest members during the winter months."

Sam Evans, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “National Road Safety Awareness Week is a fantastic initiative, and we are proud to have supported it with the donation of various road safety equipment to Griffin Park Primary School which is located close to our Riven Stones development. We hope that our donations will help to encourage the children to walk to school and spend more time outdoors, while staying safe when near roads.”

