Tax rise approved as part of Preston budget plans

Tax bills for Preston residents will see a 2.99 per cent hike from April as authority bosses had their budget proposals approved by the full council chamber.

The ruling Labour Party warned of continuing “tough targets” with the town hall reaching the second year of its four year efficiency plan to save £2m.

Cabinet member Martyn Rawlinson said continuing reductions to the council’s revenue support grant from Westminster coupled with uncertainty around business rates reform meant the council “had to keep a tight rein” on its financial plans.

Highlighting the savings achieved by off-loading the running of two leisure centres and the success of the Preston Model procurement framework, he added: “I still believe our council tax is value for money. We have maintained most of our services to good standard despite the cuts.”

A vast majority of local authorities - estimated to be 95 per cent - are expected to impose tax rises amid ongoing budget pressures.

In Preston, it means a Band D property owner will be charged £305.37 for the year, an increase of £8.86.

The county council part of the tax bill will also rise - by 5.99 per cent - to help boost adult social care budgets.

In the Achieving Preston’s Priorities budget plan, council leader Peter Rankin warned “our capacity to deliver services in many areas is now very stretched and in some areas this means we cannot offer the highest standard of service possible” as the government grant the council receives will have fallen from £18m to nothing by 2020.

The budget motion was carried by the ruling Labour Party members. Coun Rawlinson said: “This budget proposal keeps us ticking over in many respects.”

Opposition Conservative and Liberal Democrat groups presented their respective budget proposals as amendments, both defeated by vote.

Coun Susan Whittam, presenting the Tory amendment, said: “Unlike the Labour proposals, ours is inclusive and helps people across the whole city and not just in certain areas.”

Among the Conservative proposals were the outsourcing of waste collection services, reducing the budget allocation for the council’s cabinet and a review of the planning appeals process.