On Saturday, September 21, the annual event will return to Hough Lane and Leyland Market showcasing the very best in local food and drink traders, with entertainment for all the family.

Councillor Aiela Bylinski Gelder, Cabinet Member for Communities, Housing and Visitor Economy said, “A Taste of Leyland is one of the best events in the calendar and its always a brilliant day out of all the family. The event is a real showcase of the very best of South Ribble’s food, drink and other local traders and I encourage you all to join us for a great day. You can find out more about the event at www.discoversouthribble.com/atasteofleyland.”