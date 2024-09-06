Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Laneplaceholder image
Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane

Taste of Leyland returns - this is when food and drink extravaganza will take place with fairground rides and music

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 10:29 BST

The much-loved Taste of Leyland food and drink extravaganza is back this month.

On Saturday, September 21, the annual event will return to Hough Lane and Leyland Market showcasing the very best in local food and drink traders, with entertainment for all the family.

The event will run from 11am to 5pm and will include:

  • Food and drink traders in addition to the regular Leyland Town Centre businesses and market
  • A demonstration kitchen
  • Fair ground rides
  • Musical entertainment
  • A tombola at Leyland United Reformed Church
  • Comedic culinary entertainment for the kids from Liver Cottage – a comedy kitchen

As an additional tasty treat, the British Commercial Vehicle Museum will be offering a 50 per cent discount on entry all day.

Councillor Aiela Bylinski Gelder, Cabinet Member for Communities, Housing and Visitor Economy said, “A Taste of Leyland is one of the best events in the calendar and its always a brilliant day out of all the family. The event is a real showcase of the very best of South Ribble’s food, drink and other local traders and I encourage you all to join us for a great day. You can find out more about the event at www.discoversouthribble.com/atasteofleyland.”

Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane

1. A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane

Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane Photo: Daniel Martino

Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane. Annette Swift from Fairham Gin.

2. A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane. Annette Swift from Fairham Gin.

Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane. Annette Swift from Fairham Gin. Photo: Daniel Martino

Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane. 4-year-old Declan.

3. A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane. 4-year-old Declan.

Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane. 4-year-old Declan. Photo: Daniel Martino

Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane. Linda Miller from Mr Fitzpatrick's

4. A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane

Food festival A Taste of Leyland on Hough Lane. Linda Miller from Mr Fitzpatrick's Photo: Daniel Martino

