Loud speaker not best way to help find children 'lost' in stores, says Asda after Lancashire mum's panic
A mum was in panic after lossing sight of her child in a Fylde coast superstore but was unhappy when staff wouldn't use the public address system
A mum who temporarily lost sight of her child in a Fylde coast Asda store was left frustrated after staff told her they would not use the tannoy system to help her.
The mother posted on a popular social media site that she went into a panic when she realised her child was nowhere to be seen, but was told the public address system could not be used.
However, the supermarket chain said many parents these days prefered that the store didn't announce that their child was alone and lost in a store. An Asda spokesperson said: "Our colleagues will always check the CCTV in the first instance to try and locate a child if they are reported as missing, as the tannoy may not always be heard in our busy stores.
"We're pleased that this customer was able to quickly find her child and we would welcome her into the store should she wish to discuss any concerns further.”