Take a look inside Adidas' Lancashire exhibition celebrating 10 years of the Spezial

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd May 2024, 17:28 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 17:38 BST

The SPZL range is being celebrated in Adidas' latest exhibition.

Celebrities and music legends descended on Lancashire over the weekend to get a first peek at the county’s very own temple to Adidas.

Take a look at the exhibition:

Adidas have opened an exhibition in Darwen to celebrate 10 years of their SPZL shoe range.

Adidas have opened an exhibition in Darwen to celebrate 10 years of their SPZL shoe range. Photo: Jody Hartley

The exhibition launched with a private viewing for SPZL friends and family including Steve Jones (Sex Pistols), Bernard Sumner (New Order) Goldie, Rowetta (Happy Mondays), Bill Ryder Jones, Blackburn Rovers players - Harry Leonard, Ryan Hedges and Scott Wharton, adidas collectors, exhibition contributors and local supporters.

The exhibition launched with a private viewing for SPZL friends and family including Steve Jones (Sex Pistols), Bernard Sumner (New Order) Goldie, Rowetta (Happy Mondays), Bill Ryder Jones, Blackburn Rovers players - Harry Leonard, Ryan Hedges and Scott Wharton, adidas collectors, exhibition contributors and local supporters. Photo: Jody Hartley

The event, which is called DECADE, will run from May 17 to 26 in Darwen town centre at 14 Market Street.

The event, which is called DECADE, will run from May 17 to 26 in Darwen town centre at 14 Market Street. Photo: Contributed

Featuring the complete Adidas SPZL footwear archive, this retrospective exhibition will showcase vintage design references, unseen samples, technical drawings, signed footwear and a large selection of rare Adidas SPZL artefacts.

Featuring the complete Adidas SPZL footwear archive, this retrospective exhibition will showcase vintage design references, unseen samples, technical drawings, signed footwear and a large selection of rare Adidas SPZL artefacts. Photo: Jody Hartley

