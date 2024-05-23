Celebrities and music legends descended on Lancashire over the weekend to get a first peek at the county’s very own temple to Adidas.
Take a look at the exhibition:
1. Darwen's shrine to Adidas
Adidas have opened an exhibition in Darwen to celebrate 10 years of their SPZL shoe range. Photo: Jody Hartley
2. Darwen's shrine to Adidas
The exhibition launched with a private viewing for SPZL friends and family including Steve Jones (Sex Pistols), Bernard Sumner (New Order) Goldie, Rowetta (Happy Mondays), Bill Ryder Jones, Blackburn Rovers players - Harry Leonard, Ryan Hedges and Scott Wharton, adidas collectors, exhibition contributors and local supporters. Photo: Jody Hartley
3. Darwen's shrine to Adidas
The event, which is called DECADE, will run from May 17 to 26 in Darwen town centre at 14 Market Street. Photo: Contributed
4. Darwen's shrine to Adidas
Featuring the complete Adidas SPZL footwear archive, this retrospective exhibition will showcase vintage design references, unseen samples, technical drawings, signed footwear and a large selection of rare Adidas SPZL artefacts. Photo: Jody Hartley
