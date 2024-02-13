Swansway Motor Group partners with Community Foundation for Lancashire to support causes in the loca

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Family-owned and run Swansway Motor Group has recently partnered with four community foundations across the West Midlands and North West with plans to support them in 2024.

Partnering with Community Foundation for Lancashire on behalf of their Blackburn Audi, Preston Audi and Volkswagen Van Centre Lancashire retailers, Swansway has donated £5,000 to the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting the Lancashire Red Rose Funding Fund, this donation will support a range of causes across the Lancashire area. Previously, this fund has supported several causes which resonate with Swansway Motor Group’s values and core family focus. Areas include younger people up to the age of 25 where poor mental health has an impact on social and educational engagement, older people who experience social isolation, BAME Communities, LGBTQ+ communities, people with physical or learning difficulties.

Blackburn Audi - owned by Swansway Motor Group

Karen Morris, the Community Foundation for Lancashire’s Deputy CEO and Development Director, commented: “We are very much looking forward to working in partnership with Swansway to help those most in need across our region, improving lives and building a community where people of all generations can grow, flourish and prosper.”

Swansway’s decision to partner with more community foundations comes from the benefits noted when working with the Cheshire Community Foundation. All community foundations carry out thorough due diligence procedures to ensure the grants given to each cause are utilised in the most effective and impactful way, further to this, the community foundation support causes of varying scales, with the aim of always focussing on those most in need. The community foundations also support causes that benefit as many people as possible in the most effective way possible, with a concentration on longevity and sustainability for the chosen causes.

Swansway Motor Group have also recently partnered with Cheshire Community Foundation, Staffordshire Community Foundation and Forever Manchester.

Swansway Motor Group Director David Smyth added;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad