Swansway Motor Group at Preston donate to Circus Starr

A Preston motor group has donated more than £3,000 to help give underprivileged children and youngsters with disabilities, the chance to run away to the circus and forget their troubles for a day.

Preston Audi and Preston VW Van Centre, both part of family owned and run, Swansway Motor Group, have given £20 from each car it sells on its Motability scheme to Circus Starr.

Swansway director, David Smyth, said: “For each car we sell on the Motability scheme we give £20 to Circus Starr; that’s the cost of one child and their parent or carer going to a Circus Starr performance, but, for the children who attend, this is so much more than just a trip to the circus, it can be life-changing.

“We’re so delighted to be involved with Circus Starr and our latest donation means we’ve now given £35,869 to this wonderful organisation and we know they value every penny.”

Circus Starr fund-raising manager, Simone Unett, said: “For children, their parents and siblings, visiting a Circus Starr performance can be life-changing.

“It allows the whole family to share a truly magical experience free of any worries, knowing their needs will be met and their senses wowed. It’s a place families who too often miss out on fun can relax, be themselves and feel included.”