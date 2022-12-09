News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Swan stuck in ice on a Lancaster lake rescued by firefighters

A swan had to be rescued by firefighters after it became stuck in ice on a lake in Lancaster.

By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Firefighters were called to the scene on Slyne Road in Lancaster at 5.58pm on December 8.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the incident which involved a swan stuck in ice on a lake.

Hide Ad

Firefighters rescued the swan from the ice using a ceiling hook.

Swan at Crow Nest Park, by Dawn Simpson Dewsbury.
Most Popular

Fire crews were in attendance at the lake on Slyne Road for approximately thirty minutes.

LancasterSwanMorecambe