Swan stuck in ice on a Lancaster lake rescued by firefighters
A swan had to be rescued by firefighters after it became stuck in ice on a lake in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Firefighters were called to the scene on Slyne Road in Lancaster at 5.58pm on December 8.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Morecambe attended the incident which involved a swan stuck in ice on a lake.
Firefighters rescued the swan from the ice using a ceiling hook.
Most Popular
Fire crews were in attendance at the lake on Slyne Road for approximately thirty minutes.