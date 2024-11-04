Suspected drug driver, 17, arrested after two people hospitalised following crash on Grange Avenue in Preston
Emergency services were called after a moped and an Audi collided on Grange Avenue shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday.
Two people were taken to hospital with injuries.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving without due care and attention and theft of a motor vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1281 of November 3.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.