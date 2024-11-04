Suspected drug driver, 17, arrested after two people hospitalised following crash on Grange Avenue in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:53 BST
A 17-year-old suspected of drug driving was arrested after a crash in Preston left two people hospitalised.

Emergency services were called after a moped and an Audi collided on Grange Avenue shortly after 8.30pm on Sunday.

Most Popular

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a crash in Preston left two people hospitalisedplaceholder image
A 17-year-old boy was arrested after a crash in Preston left two people hospitalised | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving without due care and attention and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1281 of November 3.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePrestonPoliceLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice