A suspect has been charged after a man indecently exposed himself in front of a woman and child in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman and her young son were walking on Bonny Street when a man called out to them at around 6pm on Sunday.

The man then proceeded to expose himself.

A man indecently exposed himself in front of a woman and child in Blackpool | Google

The incident was reported to police and Shabriaz Aslam was arrested following enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aslam, 45, of Lincoln Road, Blackburn, was charged with exposure.

He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.