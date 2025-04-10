Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to passersby in Hoghton.

Police responded to a report of a man exposing himself near Brindle Lodge off Hoghton Lane last Friday.

Officers responded promptly and began a series of inquiries to identify the suspect.

The following afternoon, police received another call from Hoghton Bottoms where a man was again reported to be exposing himself.

This time, he was detained by members of the public before police arrived.

A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Today, police confirmed that Anthony Hollingsworth, 36, was charged with two counts of exposure.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at Preston Magistrates’ Court on May 30.