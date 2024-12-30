Suspect arrested within three minutes of 999 call following burglary in St Annes

A suspect was arrested within three minutes of a 999 call following a burglary in St Annes.

A burglary was reported at a home on Clifton Drive North shortly before 11pm on Saturday.

Officers arrived within three minutes of the 999 call and arrested a man who had accessed the property via a rear door.

A suspect was arrested within three minutes following a burglary in St Annes | Contributed

Anthony Smith, 43, of no fixed abode, was later charged with attempted burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

