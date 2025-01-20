Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A suspect has been arrested following reports a man acted inappropriately towards young girls in Accrington town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in Hyndburn issued a CCTV appeal over the weekend to identify a man following reports he had approached young girls and acted inappropriately towards them.

Police yesterday confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, possessing indecent images of children and causing a child to watch a sexual act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A suspect has been arrested following reports a man acted inappropriately towards young girls in Accrington | Contributed

He remained in custody for questioning on Sunday evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal or got in contact with us.

“It is very much appreciated.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.