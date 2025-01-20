Suspect arrested after man 'acted inappropriately' towards young girls in Accrington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers in Hyndburn issued a CCTV appeal over the weekend to identify a man following reports he had approached young girls and acted inappropriately towards them.
Police yesterday confirmed a man was arrested on suspicion of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, possessing indecent images of children and causing a child to watch a sexual act.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He remained in custody for questioning on Sunday evening.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Thank you to everybody who shared our appeal or got in contact with us.
“It is very much appreciated.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.