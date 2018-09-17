Surprise birthday party at Royal Preston Hospital for 80-year-old nurse Janet Ashton

Janet Ashton shows no signs of retiring from her beloved nursing job, as she celebrated her 80th birthday with colleagues.

The mother-of two from Fulwood still works part time in the main outpatient department at Royal Preston Hospital and was surprised when fellow staff held an impromptu buffet celebration.

Janet Ashton with her colleagues

She enrolled onto a pre-nursing course at Salford Royal in 1958 for three months and she began her nurse training at Sharoe Green Hospital, where she qualified as a staff nurse in theatres in 1961.

Shortly after she married, she worked for BAE as an occupational nurse before she moved to be a practice nurse for Dr Sean Couglin in Great Eccleston.

In the early 1970s, she returned to Sharoe Green on the orthopaedic ward 14 and in 1980 she moved to Royal Preston Hospital, where she continues her work.

During the late 1980s and early 1990s, she also did some work in nuclear medicine.

Janet Ashton

Janet, who has six grandchildren, said: “I really enjoy working and interacting with people. I help patients deal with consultants and support the various clinics.

“I will carry on for as long as I can and as long as they will have me.

“I was not expecting the party but it was absolutely brilliant. It was a lovely surprise.”

Sister Helen Johnson said: “Janet is a ray of sun shine and has an amazing family. We want to thank her for all of her dedication to us, the NHS and to all the patients that she cares for. Janet is a credit to our organization.”